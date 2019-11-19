House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff closed out today’s impeachment hearings going off on Republicans for only being upset President Trump “got caught”:

“My Republican colleagues, all they seem to be upset about with this is not that the president sought an investigation of his political rival, not that he withheld a White House meeting in $400 million of aides we all pass on a bipartisan meeting to pressure Ukraine into those investigation, their objection is he got caught! Their objection is that someone blew the whistle! And they would like this whistleblower identified. And the president wants this whistleblower punished. That’s their objection, not that the president engaged in this conduct, but that he got caught! Their defense is, ‘well, he ended up releasing the aid.’ Yes, after he got caught! That doesn’t make this any less odious.”

He went on to answer why Americans should care about Ukraine, saying people “should care about what happens to our allies who are dying” and need to ask “Are we prepared to accept that a president of the United States can leverage official acts — military assistance, White House meetings — to get an investigation of a political rival?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

