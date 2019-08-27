Fox News’ Shepard Smith swiped at President Donald Trump today over the trade war with China.

“‘Trade wars are good and easy to win.’ So said President Trump,” Smith said. “Today not so much. The markets have been down much of the afternoon.”

Smith talked about signs of a potential recession down the road and added, “This is not about the Federal Reserve, it’s about the trade war. The good and easy-to-win trade war.”

He alluded to how mere “words” sent the market on “violent swings” but said, “They’re just words. There’s no change.”

Smith brought up the impending increase on Chinese tariffs and told viewers, “Tariffs are taxes, and American consumers pay them, no matter what leaders may say to the contrary.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

