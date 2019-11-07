Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were on The View Thursday, during which, they faced an onslaught of questions about Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal and how the president’s son has conducted himself.

The discussion was a massive rollercoaster throughout the visit, but at one point, Sunny Hostin challenged Guilfoyle by asking her if she told her boyfriend that the Ukraine scandal whistleblower is legally entitled to his anonymity, which Trump Jr. is trying to erase.

“Kimberly, you’re a lawyer…did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower?”

Trump Jr. interjected to claim “it’s only a federal crime for the IG to do it,” to which, Hostin responded “that’s a lie.” As the discussion nearly fell off the wagon again, Guilfoyle argued that “the name was out there” already, and she insisted that President Trump has acted in full transparency by releasing his controversial Ukraine phone call “transcript” (its a memorandum, not a transcript).”

Watch above, via ABC

