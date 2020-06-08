Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) cracked up on Monday’s Fox & Friends after co-host Brian Kilmeade brought up that New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet was made to resign on Sunday after the paper published a controversial column from the senator on the nationwide riots titled, “Send in the Troops.”

Kilmeade said to Cotton, “So you wrote this editorial, the New York Times publishes it, and everyone at the New York Times seems to have lost their mind about it and started protesting the existence of this column. The reaction has been James Bennet, the editorial page editor, has resigned. What’s your reaction to the reaction to your column?”

Cotton laughed and replied, “I know, Brian, it’s amazing.”

“It all started on this program just a week ago after the violence and looting that we saw in Washington D.C., where a famous church was torched, and our memorials were desecrated, and businesses were looted. I said on your program last Monday that the National Guard needs to be called in and if they can’t back up police sufficiently enough to stop this anarchy on our streets, then the insurrection act provides the president with the final resort tool that he needs,” Cotton explained. “Now fortunately, more and more cities and states called in the National Guard through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday last week and that was not necessary, but the New York Times actually asked me to explain in further detail that exact point I made.”

The Times initially defended publishing the essay. But after an internal and public outcry, the paper announced a review of Cotton’s op-ed and determined it “fell short of our standards and should not have been published.” The Times said the essay contained unsubstantiated allegations and that Bennet did not read it before it was published.

“They even defended it. The publisher defended the decision to publish that column after it was published, and the mob in their news room began to demand that it be taken down, there be consequences, and within a day it turned into something like a struggle session from the cultural revolution in Mao’s China where the adults had to prostrate themselves and apologize in front of the woke children that apparently now run the New York Times newsroom,” he continued. “And now you’ve had the opinion page editor have to resign.”

“But let’s be clear, this all goes back to the publisher and his unwillingness to stand up to a bunch of 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds who were raised on social justice seminars on our campuses,” Cotton concluded. “They need to behave like grownups, not like children who are confronted with an opinion that they don’t like.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]