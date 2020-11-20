Jenna Ellis has a far more recognizable name and face after her bizarre, eyebrow-raising press conference Thursday with Rudy Giuliani and other members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, and she did not appreciate some of the criticism that Fox News’ Kristin Fisher leveled at Giuliani, going on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show to slap back at her.

In a segment on Fox News after the bizarre presser, Fisher debunked Giuliani’s baseless claims, calling the news conference “colorful” but “light on facts.”

“So much of what he said was simply not true, or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher continued, noting how Giuliani had opened with “this really bold and baseless claim” about a “nationwide conspiracy,” but failed to “provide any hard evidence” to support his claims.

“Jenna, I don’t know what’s going on with Fox News,” a testy Stinchfield said after airing that clip, “but they just called Mayor Rudy Giuliani a liar. Your reaction?”

“Well, unfortunately for Kristin Fisher, she doesn’t understand how the legal process works, and that was, frankly, embarrassing for her,” Ellis said, not hiding her condescension.

“She is not sitting on any federal court that I’m aware of, she hasn’t been looking at this,” Ellis snarkily added. “The media really needs to take this seriously and actually allow the facts to be shown and cover this as responsible journalists.”

“Fox is off the rails,” Stinchfield griped. “They don’t believe in an attorney presenting a case. An attorney, the likes of Rudy Giuliani, who has won a lot of cases, including taking down the mafia — fitting here, in this case, by the way.”

To be clear, multiple media outlets — including Trump-friendly hosts on Fox News like Tucker Carlson -—have made repeated requests to see evidence, any evidence, of the outlandish claims of election fraud that Trump, his campaign surrogates, and legal team have been making, and have yet to be provided with any substantive proof of widespread fraud.

Similarly, and perhaps more egregiously, the actual legal cases filed in court have been woefully thin on anything remotely resembling evidence, which is why they keep getting tossed out of court faster than Justin Verlander’s fastball.

“Projection,” according to Merriam-Webster, can mean “the attribution of one’s own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or to objects; especially: the externalization of blame, guilt, or responsibility as a defense against anxiety.”

And Ellis said that Fisher accurately calling Giuliani’s comments at the presser “light on facts” was “embarrassing for her” and revealed that Fisher “doesn’t understand how the legal process works.”

Well then.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

