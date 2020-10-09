Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel elicited an ambiguous and confusing response from Donald Trump on Tucker Carlson Tonight about the president’s most recent Covid test — while he failed to ask the president perhaps the most pressing medical question in the country right now.

In what was billed as a pre-recorded medical “televisit” — that ended up looking more like a typical interview — Siegel ran through a series of broadly cast inquires that resulted in mostly uninformative responses from the nation’s First Patient. At times, Trump even appeared to contradict his own doctor’s public statements about his conditions, at one point claiming he “didn’t have a problem with breathing” last Friday even as his own personal physician has acknowledged the president was given supplemental oxygen early on during treatment.

After a commercial break interrupted the faux doctor-patient experience, Siegel briefly turned to the subject of testing. But he inexplicably failed to ask about about the chronology of Trump’s Covid infection and, more specifically, the date of his last negative test, information that the White House has repeatedly stonewalled.

“I heard you said you were going to test again today, have you been retested?” Siegel asked instead.

“I have been retested and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet,” Trump claimed, notably given no indication of when his last test was. “But I’ve been retested and I know I’m either at the bottom of the scale or free” of the virus.

However almost all Covid tests are of a simple positive-negative nature, and most public health experts agree that even a small viral load would likely indicate continued positivity and the possibility of spreading the infection.

“When is your next test going to be?” Siegel then said.

“Probably tomorrow, they test every couple of days. It’s really at a level now that’s been great, great to see it disappear.”

This murky answer by Trump was essentially a repeat of the same, vague and contradictory response he gave during a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night. However, it is noteworthy that, according to CDC guidelines, a Covid-infected patient can stop isolation once he or she has two consecutive negative-result PCR tests 24 hours apart. So, if Trump’s next test was not given until Saturday, he could not possibly meet the criteria for safely being around others until Sunday at the earliest.

Of note, the Trump campaign announced on Friday that Trump will be hosting a large, in-person, outdoor rally at the White House on Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

