President Donald Trump weighed in on the spat between the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders camps during his Milwaukee rally tonight.

After yesterday’s CNN report dropped, Warren said in a statement that in her 2018 meeting with Sanders, “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

Sanders had pushed back earlier to CNN, saying, “It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win… What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could.”

There’s now reporting that Team Warren is trying to “de-escalate.”

Tonight Trump brought this up, starting by mocking Warren as “Pocahontas” yet again, before defending Sanders:

“I don’t believe that he said this. I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy, but I don’t believe he said it. It’s not his deal… She said that Bernie said a woman can’t win. I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t. It’s not the kind of thing he’d say.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]