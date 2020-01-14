Trump Weighs In on Warren-Sanders Spat: ‘I Don’t Believe Bernie Said That… Not the Kind of Thing He’d Say’
President Donald Trump weighed in on the spat between the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders camps during his Milwaukee rally tonight.
After yesterday’s CNN report dropped, Warren said in a statement that in her 2018 meeting with Sanders, “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”
Sanders had pushed back earlier to CNN, saying, “It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win… What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could.”
There’s now reporting that Team Warren is trying to “de-escalate.”
Tonight Trump brought this up, starting by mocking Warren as “Pocahontas” yet again, before defending Sanders:
“I don’t believe that he said this. I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy, but I don’t believe he said it. It’s not his deal… She said that Bernie said a woman can’t win. I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t. It’s not the kind of thing he’d say.”
You can watch above, via C-SPAN.
