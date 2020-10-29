comScore

Twitter Has a Field Day With Tucker Carlson’s Mysterious Lost Package: ‘Pro Tip from 1999 … Scan and Email It’

By Colby HallOct 29th, 2020, 6:59 am

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Tuesday night’s episode of the Tucker Carlson show featured an hour-long interview with Tony Bobulinksi, who (for non-viewers of Fox News) is the former speculative business partner of Hunter Biden suddenly at the center of a curiously sourced news narrative that is either a smear campaign against Joe Biden or damning evidence of impeachable corruption. The episode drew more viewers in the history of all cable news, or something, so Carlson followed that show with an episode that analyzed the previous show.

Viewers of Wednesday night’s show learned that there was even MORE evidence—confidential documents—related to the Biden family that would ostensibly show nefarious behavior that could change the election. Unfortunately, that evidence was lost. From Mediaite’s earlier report:

“On Monday of this week, we received, from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family,” Carlson said. Carlson was in Los Angeles at the time he was contacted by the source, preparing to interview Bobulinski. He had the documents sent to him in L.A. via a “large national carrier, a brand-name company.”

This is where things get spooky. According to Carlson, he was then contacted by the shipping company and told “package had been opened and the contents were missing.”

“The documents had disappeared,” Carlson said.

The Fox News host said that the documents, despite a thorough investigation by the shipping company, were never found.

Carlson did not elaborate at all on what revelations, if any, were contained within the missing documents, but claimed they were “damning” nonetheless.

These “damning” documents, that no one had seen, were suddenly LOST? It’s either a really tough break, or maybe it didn’t happen. The truth is, no one TRULY knows. This didn’t keep users of the social media platform known as “Twitter” from making jokes that comedically questioned the veracity of the highest-rated cable news show host’s claim. To wit:

 

 

 

