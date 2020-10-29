Twitter Has a Field Day With Tucker Carlson’s Mysterious Lost Package: ‘Pro Tip from 1999 … Scan and Email It’

Tuesday night’s episode of the Tucker Carlson show featured an hour-long interview with Tony Bobulinksi, who (for non-viewers of Fox News) is the former speculative business partner of Hunter Biden suddenly at the center of a curiously sourced news narrative that is either a smear campaign against Joe Biden or damning evidence of impeachable corruption. The episode drew more viewers in the history of all cable news, or something, so Carlson followed that show with an episode that analyzed the previous show.

Viewers of Wednesday night’s show learned that there was even MORE evidence—confidential documents—related to the Biden family that would ostensibly show nefarious behavior that could change the election. Unfortunately, that evidence was lost. From Mediaite’s earlier report:

“On Monday of this week, we received, from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family,” Carlson said. Carlson was in Los Angeles at the time he was contacted by the source, preparing to interview Bobulinski. He had the documents sent to him in L.A. via a “large national carrier, a brand-name company.” This is where things get spooky. According to Carlson, he was then contacted by the shipping company and told “package had been opened and the contents were missing.” “The documents had disappeared,” Carlson said. The Fox News host said that the documents, despite a thorough investigation by the shipping company, were never found. Carlson did not elaborate at all on what revelations, if any, were contained within the missing documents, but claimed they were “damning” nonetheless.

These “damning” documents, that no one had seen, were suddenly LOST? It’s either a really tough break, or maybe it didn’t happen. The truth is, no one TRULY knows. This didn’t keep users of the social media platform known as “Twitter” from making jokes that comedically questioned the veracity of the highest-rated cable news show host’s claim. To wit:

If it weren’t for those meddling kids!! pic.twitter.com/uD8cP59smk — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) October 29, 2020

Here's a pro tip from 1999… scan and email it. — Jeff Grace (@jeffgrace) October 29, 2020

THIS DOESN’T SOUND MADE UP AT ALL — Professor B🗽 (@cynthiaboaz) October 29, 2020

The absence of evidence isn’t evidence. But that’s never stopped you has it — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) October 29, 2020

Hokum’s Razor: when given two potential explanations, the one that factors in Tucker Carlson being a shameless liar is the most likely one. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) October 29, 2020

Shouldn’t have written Super Secret Biden Documents on the envelope. — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 29, 2020

Nobody made a fucking photocopy? Idiots. — Yvette wants you to please just wear the @#% mask. (@TheSciBabe) October 29, 2020

So we wake up to this. Tucker Carlson saying Fox has serious dirt on the Bidens, but they got lost in the post. We're going to have to fact check this, BUT DID NOBODY TAKE COPIES? Does your girlfriend who is a model really go to another school? https://t.co/gG7W52XfS9 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 29, 2020

I am sure the documents are in the basement of a Pizzeria.

Look it up ! — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) October 29, 2020

Hey @TuckerCarlson I can guarantee you that the Russian GRU unit who made up the Biden documents has another copy. Just bite the bullet and ask for one. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 29, 2020

I’m going to go ahead and call #Bullshit on this @TuckerCarlson . Intelligence Tradecraft Secret: There were never any documents to be “Stolen”. 🙄 https://t.co/abaovbKJEw — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 29, 2020

