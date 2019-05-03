Watch Bernie Sanders Grill Small Children on Cocaine on Unearthed Clip from His ’80s TV Show

Thoughts and prayers to Politico reporter Holly Otterbein, who dug up and listened to 51 episodes of a television show Bernie Sanders hosted back in 1987, when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

Sanders, now a Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate, once produced nearly five dozen episodes of Bernie Speaks with the Community, which Politico describes as “a bizarre, charming and, at times, startling cable-access TV show that Sanders created in the late 1980s when he was the mayor of Burlington.”

The highlight of the series: Bernie Sanders quizzing a group of children about cocaine.

“Do any of the older kids you know have some problems with drugs occasionally?” Sanders asks the children assembled around him. “Who wants to talk to me about that? What about drugs? Is that a problem?”

“I like coke!” a small child says.

“Who said they like coke? Alright, tell me about that,” Sanders says.

“I like Coca-Cola!” the boy says.

“Oh, Coca-Cola. Alright, but who knows about cocaine?” Sanders asks. “Has anyone ever seen cocaine?”

“Who here smokes?” Sanders asks the group of small children. “Come on, raise your hand.”

“I don’t smoke because I’m a little kid. I’m only 5 years old,” one child replies.

Watch above, and read Politico’s report on what the show reveals about the aspiring president, here.

