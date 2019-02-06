Watch: Colbert Opens Show with Hilarious Vladimir Putin ‘Response’ to Trump’s SOTU

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert started off their special live post SOTU show with a “response” straight from Russia.

“Good evening, I’m Vladimir Putin,” a translator says over footage of the real-life Russian president speaking.

“I agree with President Trump’s call for unity,” the faux-translator continues on. “Both sides must come together and do exactly what he says…that I told him to say.”

The translation then turns to “Putin” saying he agrees with the border wall.

“We built a wall in Germany and not one Mexican got into East Berlin,” the voice says.

‘Putin’ then tells Trump to keep doing what he is doing.

“I am sure you will,” the translation says, as ‘Putin’ flashes a VHS ‘pee pee tape.’

Finally, after declaring the state of his nipples strong he rips off his shirt and concludes, “Suck it, Adam Levine.”

