Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) can explain why Donald Trump is comparing impeachment to a “lynching.”

The president drew bipartisan disapproval for how he topped off his anti-impeachment tweets of the day by likening the process to a “lynching.” This comes as the president remains under scrutiny for efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and digging up dirt on Joe Biden’s family.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Jordan on Tuesday if it was “appropriate” for Trump to compare impeachment to lynching, a term typically reserved for extrajudicial executions of African Americans by racist mobs.

Here’s Jordan’s full answer:

“The president’s frustrated. If you had to go through the three years that this president had to live through, I think, that’s just an example of the frustration the president feels. Remember, this all started even before he got elected. This started on July 31st 2016 when Jim Comey opened the investigation, and put the country through three years of this false accusation that somehow the president worked with Russia to impact the election. So going through that and now this ridiculous charade the Democrats are putting him through, you can understand why the president is frustrated.”

So…There you have it.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

