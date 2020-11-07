Celebrations broke out across America on Saturday after multiple media outlets finally called the presidential race for Joe Biden, and CNN’s on-the-ground reporters had to deal with several puckish revelers who jumped into their live shots.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz was in Philadelphia covering the happy Biden supporters gathered near the city hall, when a young man walked by holding a sign that said “PUCK TRUMP” with a photo of Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, the city’s NHL team.

The scene was similar in Atlanta, with Gary Tuchman surrounded by a crowd he described as “jubilant…a spontaneous block party.”

“I can tell you, it’s been very festive,” said Tuchman, as a smiling woman wearing a black hat held up a colorful hand-drawn poster that said in all-caps “FUCK TRUMP.” Someone else in the background had a smaller sign with the same message in black letters.

Watch the video clips above, via CNN.

