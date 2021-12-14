WATCH: The View Hosts Correct Joy Behar on Brutal Flub of Covid Statistic

The View wound up getting hugely sidetracked when Joy Behar botched her stats on how many Americans died of the coronavirus under former President Donald Trump’s watch.

The tailspin happened on Tuesday while the panel was talking about the newly-revealed text messages of Mark Meadows. As the former White House chief of staff was being charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with investigations into January 6th, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R) read out text messages showing how Trump’s allies and media boosters were begging for him to put an end to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The texts sparked widespread conversations about how Trump’s Fox News allies knew January 6th was a catastrophe, but they’ve tried to minimize the riot and deny Trump’s culpability for it ever since. As The View talked about all of this, Behar mocked the text where Laura Ingraham texted Meadows “the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go Home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

“Is she a comedian or what?” Behar scoffed. “‘You’ll ruin your legacy.’ Really? What legacy? Ripping children from their parents? Four hundred people died on his watch from Covid. I’m just saying.”

Behar continued to insist the number was 400 people, even though it was actually 400,000 people who died of Covid by the time Trump left office. As of this writing, over 800,000 U.S. citizens have been killed by the two-year pandemic, which remains a concern between vaccine hesitancy and the Delta and Omicron variants.

Behar’s co-hosts tried to correct her on both of these fronts, with Whoopi Goldberg asking if “You’re saying only 400 people died?”

“That’s what I got,” Behar said before telling her colleagues “I’m not reading it right. I’m sorry. I need my glasses.”

Behar proceeded to check the numbers again while Sunny Hostin enunciated the point that “There were hundreds of thousands of people that died from Covid that did not have to die.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com