Following President Donald Trump‘s brief address to the nation, CNN’s Don Lemon reacted to his remarks saying “we are teetering on a dictatorship” and asked viewers if Trump just declared “war on Americans.”

Trump addressed the nation for the first time during nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. Minutes before his speech on the Rose Garden, protesters were cleared out and hit with tear gas. In his address, Trump said he wanted to crack down on “riots and lawlessness” in America before leaving for a photo op near the Washington D.C. protests.

“This was a made for television moment,” Lemon said. “Open your eyes, America. Open your eyes. We are teetering on a dictatorship. This is chaos. Is the president declaring war on Americans? What is happening here?”

“I think the president is playing a very, very dangerous game here,” Lemon continued. “There are a lot of Americans who are out on these streets who are upset, who are frustrated, who are angry.”

