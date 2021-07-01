Which CNN Host Crushed Fox News and MSNBC Competition — and Who Came in Dead Last — in Media Favorability Poll?

Which cable news host enjoys the best net favorability according to a new poll? None other than CNN’s own Anderson Cooper. And it’s not really very close.

This somewhat surprising result comes from a just-released Hollywood Reporter sponsored Morning Consult poll which looked at the current credibility of American media outlets, including leading newspapers, broadcast, and cable news television outlets.

The in-depth analysis of the media’s shifting credibility standing is fascinating, particularly in a post-Trump media landscape, and details about each outlet is revealing. From the report:

Morning Consult trend data shows an erosion of media credibility during the past few years: Average trust declined by 11 points since 2017, with the aforementioned print, broadcast, cable and radio outlets all seeing between 9- and 14-point drops. Among Democrats, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal saw the sharpest declines of 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Republicans’ views of every outlet declined by double digits, led by 19-point plunges for NBC and MSNBC and 17-point drops for CNN, ABC and the Journal. CBS and NBC saw the biggest declines — of 4 and 5 points, respectively — among all Americans over the past year, while Fox News took the biggest hit among Republicans, falling to 59 percent, an 8-point drop. Fox News’ declining credibility with Republicans follows sustained criticism from Trump around his Nov. 3 loss to President Joe Biden. Morning Consult Brand Intelligence data captured a decrease in popularity among Republicans at the time that stabilized a month later.

The poll asked 2,000 Americans to opine on prime-time cable news personalities, to adjudge views on the credibility of the outlets for which they worked. They then ranked the hosts by net favorability rating, and as you can see below, CNN’s Cooper was comfortably the most popular among all adults and Democrats. CNN’s Chris Cuomo, however, came in last place.

Perhaps most surprising is that all but Cuomo enjoy a modest net favorability or in the case of Sean Hannity, he comes out as even. Laura Ingraham is the favorite prime-time Fox News host and Chris Hayes the most favorite at MSNBC, though he also has the second largest “never heard of” response to his MSNBC colleague Lawrence O’Donnell.

