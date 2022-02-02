New numbers from Nielsen/MRI Fusion released Tuesday showed a surprising trend among cable news viewers – Democrats are tuning into Fox News in large numbers.

While reading through the monthly breakdown of viewers released by Fox, CNN and MSNBC it’s impossible to ignore the enormous share of total viewers that Fox has. Fox makes up 56% of the total prime time audience in cable news and 55% during the day.

So, while it’s safe to assume that right-leaning Fox is attracting more than just Republicans, the amount of Democrats and Independents tuning in and who they are tuning in to watch is surprising.

According to the party-line data, gathered in the month of October, Tucker Carlson is the number-one watched host among Democrats in the key 25-54 age demographic – across all networks. For that month, Carlson pulled in an average of 101,000 Democrats in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show and The Five tied for second – each pulling in 88,000 demo viewers that identify as Democrats.

More stunning still is the fact that Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld round out the top five with 81,000 and 73,000 Democrats in the demo, respectively.

In terms of total viewers, Fox has three of the top five shows watched by Democrats, while MSNBC has the other two.

Maddow leads among Democrats in terms of total viewers with 908,000. While The Five pulls in 732,000 total viewers who identify as Democrats and Tucker Carlson pulls in 722,000 to round out the top three. Hannity and Lawrence O’Donnell land in fourth and fifth place, with 6230,000 and 607,000 Democrat viewers – respectively.

Unfortunately for CNN and MSNBC, the same data shows that the top five most-watch programs among Independents are all on Fox. Tucker Carlson, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Ingraham Angle are the five most-watched shows by self-identified Independents – in order of popularity.

Among Republicans, it’s no surprise that Fox sweeps the top five watched programs. Listed in order of most-watched they are Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Ingraham Angle.

In raw percentages, Fox pulls in 58% of all Independents watching cable news, while MSNBC attracts 25% and CNN gets 17%. Among total viewers identifying as Democrats, Fox pulls in 39% while MSNBC pulls in 38% and CNN gets 24%.

