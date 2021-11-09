Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America.

On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”

“I don’t understand how anyone, you know, we’ve seen what that looks like. It’s not even funny,” Goldberg said. “I think the Secret Service has to come and say, ‘Dude. What are you thinking?'”

Behar noted that Gosar and his far-right colleagues in the House “all go after cancel culture, but they never cancel their own.” She then listed several recent examples of conservative members of Congress pushing rhetoric that winked at violence and destruction.

“They need a cognitive test, these people,” Behar said. “Or maybe senility.”

The panel went on by condemning the video and reflecting on repeated incidents where Ocasio-Cortez was harassed by conservative members of Congress.

Ortagus, a State Department spokesperson in the Trump administration and frequent pundit on Fox News, invoked the Congressional baseball shooting of 2017, in which Republican Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot.

“We do have to remember that it was Republicans that were shot on a baseball field by a leftist activist,” she said. “So it does go both ways.”

Behar challenged her to name another such incident, so Ortagus mentioned Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urging people to publicly confront Trump administration officials. As Behar and Ortagus geared up to debate, Goldberg interjected to tell her colleagues “we need to go” to break.

