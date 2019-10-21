President Donald Trump went on a retweeting spree tonight, which included the usual sharing of Fox News clips and tweets from Republicans in Congress.

But in the middle of all this, the President of the United States retweeted the account “DJT Butt.”

No, seriously.

@DJTrumpsButt explains in its Twitter bio, “I am @realDonaldTrump’s butt. Whatever he says, it’s really me that’s saying it. Follow me, or I will nuke you! #PutinPower #MAGA”

So to reiterate, the President of the United States retweeted a parody account of his own butt.

There’s only one question now: is this a step up or a step down from retweeting the shark bot?

