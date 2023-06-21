Jesse Watters Claims FBI and CIA Can Blackmail the President with Hunter Biden’s Laptop: ‘He Has to Do Whatever They Say’

Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed during a Wednesday airing of The Five that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency can use information found on the Hunter Biden laptop to blackmail President Joe Biden.

Watters’ monologue was preceded by talks of the recent plea deal that the president’s son reached with federal prosecutors earlier this week to avoid jail time on three federal charges. He failed to pay $1 million in taxes and faced a gun felony count.

Conservative politicians and pundits in the media have used this to claim the Department of Justice is creating a two-tiered justice system. Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump was formally indicted by the DOJ for 37 charges related to his handling of classified material.

“The feds are never going to crack open the laptop as long as Joe Biden’s president. His administration is not going to investigate corruption in the Biden family. It’s just not going to happen,” Watters told the Fox panel. “Plus, the FBI in the CIA has this is blackmail. They can just dangle it in front of Joe and he has to do whatever they say or else ‘boop!'”

He added, “The only way it comes open is if a Republican gets into the White House. And so they’re going to do everything they can to prevent a Republican from getting into the White House because the laptop is basically telling everybody how guilty the entire system is.”

Watters then called the former president an “outsider” in Washington.

“But the bottom line is that insiders protect insiders. You said it the other day, Trump’s an outsider. He goes to prison, his people go to prison. But if you’re a Washington insider, you get to Hunter Biden treatment,” Watters concluded.

The U.S. Attorney appointed by Trump, David Weiss, who reportedly investigated Hunter Biden’s conduct for five years, agreed to the plea deal this week. The younger Biden will also have to abstain from drug use in order to avoid spending time in prison.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

