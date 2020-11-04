Democratic strategist James Carville was urging calm in a late Tuesday evening MSNBC appearance, telling Democrats to “just put the razor blades and Ambien back in the medicine cabinet — we’re going to be fine.”

The situation that had Carville acting in contravention to his famous “Ragin’ Cajun” nickname was several early swing states going for President Donald Trump over Joe Biden, including Florida. Carville nonetheless remained unfazed, and urged his fellow Democrats to follow his example.

“First thing is every Democrat — just put the razor blades and the Ambien back in the medicine cabinet,” Carville told anchor Brian Williams. “We’re gonna be fine, we’re gonna be fine.”

Carville pointed to Michigan and Pennsylvania still looking hopeful for the Democrats, and Biden’s stronger-than-expected showing in Georgia so far. He acknowledged that he had boldly predicted an early result just yesterday, but still “I think we’re going to be just fine.”

“I’m very optimistic,” Carville continued. “People are rerunning the numbers. And we just have to hang in there, and we’re going to win this thing. I promise you.”

Carville made a reference to the bottle of bourbon seen on a table behind him, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, a highly-sought-after brand that is regarded as one of the finest bourbons in the world.

“I think I’ll be able to crack it open, maybe not tonight as I hoped, but I will crack that little puppy open before this is over.”

After discussing some of the state results so far, Williams again turned the conversation to the bourbon. “I’m duty bound to ask if the bottle behind you started the night full.”

“Well, no. That’s stuff is about $200 an ounce, and I parsed it out pretty good, so I’ll be — Uncle Pappy, he’s not coming out until I’m sure, but right now I feel good,” said Carville, noting that he felt good about the numbers in Pennsylvania, and the areas in Georgia where there were still outstanding votes were also favorable for Biden.

“Everybody hang in there. We’re just going to be fine. We’ve got to have the attitude of a winner here, and we’re going to be a winner.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

