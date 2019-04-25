Joe Biden Officially Announces : ‘Everything That Has Made America — America –Is at Stake’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially announced his bid for president via Twitter announcement and attached video. This announcement comes as little surprise as numerous reports have surfaced over the past month that Biden had decided to throw his hat in the ring, though this only confirms it.

Biden tweeted:

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

The video includes the typical platitudes one would expect from such an announcement video, though Biden notably made the events in Charlottesville, Virginia — and the deadly protests to a march of White Supremacists — a large topic of the video, calling out the manner in which President Donald Trump handled a very ugly event.

Biden has run for president before and had little success, though even though he hasn’t yet officially announced until now, he has been at or very near the top of polls of Democratic candidates.

