In 2016, Liz Cheney’s Primary Challenger Enthusiastically Endorsed Her and Railed Against ‘Concerted Efforts to Force True Conservatives to Sit Down and Shut Up’

Harriet Hageman is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her congressional seat in the GOP primary for the 2022 midterm elections. In 2021, Hageman is touting former President Donald Trump’s “complete and total endorsement,” but in 2016 she was singing a very different tune, sharply criticizing Trump as “racist and xenophobic” and enthusiastically endorsing Cheney.

Trump has had his own harsh words and bizarre attacks against Cheney, especially after she voted to impeach him. Cheney has been seemingly unfazed by the former president’s ire, maintaining that she is confident she can win reelection.

CNN’s KFile reporter Andrew Kaczynski uncovered video from the Wyoming Republican Party’s 2016 convention, including Hageman’s endorsement of Cheney.

NEW: A video from April 2016 shows Liz Cheney’s Trump-backed primary Harriet Hageman rebuking Trump and enthusiastically endorsing Cheney for Congress. Hageman even cites her own Trump opposition in her Cheney endorsement. https://t.co/W4YhR0yzxV pic.twitter.com/Cu3aBKsyWN — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 30, 2021

“I know that Liz Cheney is a proven, courageous, constitutional conservative,” Hageman said in the video, “someone who has the education, the background, and experience to fight effectively for Wyoming on a national stage.”

“There have been and will continue to be concerted efforts to force true conservatives to sit down and shut up,” she continued. “Those efforts have never worked on me and I know that they will not work on and have no effect on Liz Cheney. I am proud to introduce Liz Cheney as the next congressional representative from the great state of Wyoming.”

In an article on CNN.com, Kaczynski reported on additional comments by Hageman, including a New York Times report that she had called Trump “racist and xenophobic” in 2016, and how, as a delegate for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Hageman had supported efforts to “unbind delegates,” a Hail Mary effort to block Trump from officially getting the nomination.

