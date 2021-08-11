CNN’s Brian Stelter Pilloried for Carrying Chris Cuomo’s Water on The Late Show: ‘Not a Good Look’

Talking heads on Twitter were unimpressed by Brian Stelter’s performance on The Late Show — mocking him for defending CNN and Chris Cuomo’s handling of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) amid multiple scandals.

Stephen Colbert seriously lucked out when it came to this week’s guest list, as he already had Stelter booked for Tuesday night, not knowing that Gov. Cuomo would resign that very day.

Stelter had already been under fire for his coverage of the Cuomo brothers and CNN’s handling of the scandals, as the host of their highest-rated show reportedly advised his brother — a high profile Democratic politician — amid New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation and report.  

“Are people mad at him?” Colbert asked Stelter about how CNN employees now view Chris Cuomo. “Is he in trouble?”

Stelter claimed that while “some people are mad at him,” others understood that family issues can be complicated.

The exchange eventually prompted Colbert to hit at Chris Cuomo’s lack of “boundaries” when it comes to his reporting — which Stelter defended, calling the situation “complicated” and claiming that Chris Cuomo does know when to draw the line.

Pundits were quick to hit at Stelter’s defense of CNN:

