Seth Meyers Tears into Ted Cruz for Painting ‘Incredibly Disturbing’ Image of Disney’s Mickey and Pluto ‘Going At It’

Seth Meyers brutally mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for coming up with an “incredibly disturbing” image of Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Pluto having sex.

Yes, in an attempt to paint Disney as some sex-crazed company hell-bent on corrupting America’s youth, the senator came up with a scenario that likely only exists in the darkest and deepest holes of the internet.

“I think there are people who are misguided trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, in every episode now they’re going to have Mickey and Pluto going at it,” said Cruz.

Cruz imagined this bizarre Disney fantasy as a way to “whine” about Disney’s opposition to new Florida legislation critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law prohibits teachers and staff from having classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade, and gives parents more access to their children’s education and health records.

The legislation also gives parents the ability to sue their child’s school district if they believe the policy is violated.

After predicting what’s next for Mickey and Pluto’s relationship, Cruz argued that TV viewers could “always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

“You can?? Which Cinemax package do you have?” Meyers cracked. “And just remember: Anytime you come up with some kinky idea involving two cartoon characters, pornography has already beaten you to it.”

“The point is: Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom,” said Meyers. “I’d hate to hear why he thinks it’s called ‘Splash Mountain.’”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com