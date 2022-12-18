SNL’s Weekend Update Dunks on Trump’s Digital Cards Launching After NFT Market Crashed: ‘It’s Like Getting Into Kanye Now…’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update took a swing at former President Donald Trump’s digital trading cards, mocking both the timing of the launch and suggesting a role they could play in his legal defense.

The digital cards, which sold for $99 each, were heavily mocked and even drew disdain from Trump allies like Steve Bannon and the hosts at Newsmax.

Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost mentioned that the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was reportedly planning to refer multiple criminal charges against the ex-president to the Department of Justice.

“But, after this week, I think he’s pretty much locked down that insanity plea,” Jost said as the headline “TRUMP LAUNCHES NFTs” was displayed on the screen.

“Semi-retired maniac, Donald Trump, has launched a collection of digital NFT trading cards depicting him in various costumes,” Jost continued, “including cowboy, superhero — and most unbelievable of all — guy who didn’t dodge the draft.”

“It’s such a funny move to get into NFTs after the whole market just crashed,” Jost concluded. “It’s like getting into Kanye now — which Trump also kind of did.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

