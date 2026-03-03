Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told Sean Hannity on Tuesday that the U.S. had “already won” the military operation in Iran.

Kennedy joined Hannity to discuss the ongoing U.S. military operation within Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend. The Fox News host asked Kennedy to respond to comments made on Monday by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about the conflict.

“The American people want us to focus on making their life better and making their life more affordable; not getting involved in another endless war in the Middle East that is going to end in failure,” he said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan. “This administration somehow found the resources, has found billions of dollars for bombs, but can’t find any money to actually bring down the high cost of living here in the United States of America.”

Kennedy took issue with the statement, claiming that not only was the U.S. not failing due to the Iran operation, but the country had in fact already won.

“He’s wrong. He’s wrong. We’ve already won,” he said. “We will eventually leave Iran after having destroyed their renewed efforts to develop a nuclear weapon, after having destroyed their missile arsenal, after having destroyed their missile launches, after having destroyed their Navy, and the good people of Persia will now have an opportunity to pick their own leadership. Hakeem is wrong.”

The senator’s claim of victory comes just days after the first U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday morning. Iran responded with massive numbers of drone strikes on U.S. and Israeli targets, with President Donald Trump refusing to rule out putting American troops on the ground.

Six U.S. service members were killed in the weekend strikes on Iran, with Trump predicting on Sunday that there would be more to come.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” he said. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more.”

Watch above via Fox News.

