Fox News Host Notes ‘Donald Trump Seems Rattled In Public’ For First Time Since Barrage of Indictments Began

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said ex-President Donald Trump “seems rattled in public” for the first time since the barrage of indictments against him began.

Veteran Trumpologists like New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman have long reported that Trump is very rattled and angry about the investigations and indictments in private, while maintaining — or trying to maintain — a facade of defiant bravado in public.

But Kurtz — host of Fox News Channel’s MediaBuzz — has also been covering Trump for decades, and based on Trump’s recent behavior he’s sounding the alarm that Trump’s facade is crumbling in public:

For the first time since the indictments started dropping, Donald Trump seems rattled. In public. Not “sources close to the former president say he’s upset,” but genuinely angry and frustrated. As someone who has covered the man for more than three decades, this is not the usual playbook. He generally resorts to bravado, and attacks his critics, no matter how he feels.

Kurtz cited a few recent incidents as evidence.

First, there was Trump bitterly complaining to a crowd in New Hampshire “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bullshit, because his attorney general charged me with something,” a reference to his baseless claim President Joe Biden has ordered Trump’s prosecution.

“Others have made the observation that the three indictments so far will cut into his campaign time, but it seems like it was hitting Trump for the first time,” Kurtz wrote.

He also cited Trump’s baseless and inflammatory attacks on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — some of which made it into a campaign ad this week.

Kurtz wrote that Trump “routinely denounces those who are prosecuting him and judges who are hearing his cases. But he went a step further during that rally” by calling Willis a “racist” and launching a baseless smear about her relationship with a former client.

That attack has drawn a rebuke from DA Willis in a private email advising her staff and colleagues not to respond, or to take the attacks personally.

Willis is reportedly poised to bring indictments in her election crimes investigation within days.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com