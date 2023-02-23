‘I’m Just Stunned By It!’ Fox & Friends Hosts Call For More Regulations After Train Disaster — Like the Rule Trump Killed

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and his colleagues expressed support for increased regulations after learning of the extent of rail disasters, and even cited a rule that former President Donald Trump killed during his term.

Trump spent Tuesday taking a trip to East Palestine, Ohio in response to the Feb. 3 train derailment that has caused an ecological disaster. But many critics are blaming Trump for the disaster because of the regulations that were cut during his presidency, including a braking safety regulation that the railroad involved in this derailment lobbied against.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade spoke out on the need for more regulations, and co-host Steve Doocy specifically cited rules about train braking:

BRIAN KILMEADE: I knew nothing about these derailment numbers. I’m stunned by it! That we have thousands of derailments all the time, and with how costly it is and how they’re not kept up. And maybe the regulation needs to be there. I think there needs to be. There’s a widespread sentiment to have a look at the whole rail industry, what the lobbyists are doing and what the actual– I heard there were three people on that train of how many cars? Ten, 20 of which had chemicals in it.

STEVE DOOCY: Somebody at the front, somebody at the back and some other people.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Does that blow you away? I mean, I know nothing about the business. I’m more than transparent about that. But I just think we’ve got to look at this. And as Governor DeWine said, I had no idea this toxic chemicals were coming through these towns. At least we should be alerted to it. I think that’s a reasonable request.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Well, Pete Buttigieg even said we have thousands of these train derailments quite often, and that is alarming. This could happen to your town.

STEVE DOOCY: Yeah. Listen, when I was a reporter back in the day, I used to go to train derailments in Kansas all the time. They oftentimes just were carting wheat to market and not poisonous chemicals. But they can also update, you know, the systems, how the trains stop, how the trains go. All that stuff could be updated.