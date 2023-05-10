‘More Lies Than I Can Count!’ Shellshocked Jake Tapper Marvels At Reporter’s First Try Fact-Check of Trump Town Hall

CNN anchor Jake Tapper marveled at correspondent Sara Murray’s game attempt at a fact-check of ex-President Donald Trump’s town hall, exclaiming there were “more lies than I can count!”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderated a CNN town hall with Trump at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, which quickly devolved into a chaotic spectacle that had Collins rushing to correct Trump as best she could, and fighting through a blizzard of Trump patter and abuse.

Tapper anchored the postgame coverage, and immediately remarked on the fact that from the very first minute, Trump began spewing lies about the 2020 election.

About 15 minutes after the event was over, Tapper introduced Murray’s fact-checking segment by telling her ” I’m not going to ask you to fact check everything he said that was false, because we only have a couple more hours”:

JAKE TAPPER: I’m not going to ask you to fact check everything he said that was false, because we only have a couple more hours. But what, what strikes you? SARA MURRAY: Well, you know, look, I think one of the things off of the top was that we heard former President Trump again say the election was rigged and talk about ballot stuffing. And look, the reality is the election was not rigged. Biden won by more than 7 million votes. And that ballot stuffing claim that was also bogus. Here is Trump’s false claim on this tonight. (TRUMP CLIPS) SARA MURRAY: No, there is just no basis for this claim. It is a lie. We have heard it Trump claim before that there was ballot stuffing by election workers in Georgia. It has been debunked, including by Republican election officials in Georgia. There is no sign any illegality like this occurred on a large scale. And multiple former Trump officials, including Trump’s own former attorney general Bill Barr, have said there was not sufficient fraud to change the outcome of the 2020 election Jake. JAKE TAPPER: Yeah, and that True The vote group is a group of unserious right wing activists. It is not some sort of objective election board. It’s amazing to hear them cited as some sort of source. Trump also claimed he offered to send troops to the Capitol on January 6, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned him down. I don’t think that’s true, Sara. SARA MURRAY: No, not the case. I mean, Trump has tried to blame former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the violence on January 6. He’s falsely claimed he ordered the National Guard to the Capitol. So here is Trump’s attempt to rewrite history tonight. TRUMP (VIDEO CLIP) SARA MURRAY: Here is the reality. The House speaker is not in charge of Capitol security. That’s the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the Capitol Police than at the time of the riot would have approved requests for National Guard assistance. And here’s former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller telling the January six committee that he was never given an order by Trump to have 10,000 troops ready to go to the Capitol on January 6th. (CLIP) SARA MURRAY: So, Jake, as you can see, these claims by Trump about January 6, also false. JAKE TAPPER: Sara Murray, thanks so much for that. I’m sure you’re going to have more fact checks for us because there were more lies than I could count, said by the former president this evening.

Watch above via CNN.

