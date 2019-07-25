A new billboard in Sen. Mitch McConnell’s home state of Kentucky stirred up attention with a picture of the Senate majority leader and the words “Putin’s Mitch.”

The billboard’s sponsor, Mad Dog PAC, is trying to call attention to a Russian-owned company which is investing millions into aluminium manufacturer Braidy Industries in Kentucky.

The Russian company is owned in part by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to President Vladimir Putin. Last year, McConnell supported lifting the sanctions. In January, President Donald Trump lifted the sanctions on three firms with connections to Deripaska.

McConnell’s communications director released a statement on the billboard saying that it was the First Amendment right of “liberal activist groups” to put on “good street theater.”

“Kentucky continues to punch above its weight in Washington, and Senator McConnell is proud to be a strong voice for his constituents in the Senate. As the only one of the four congressional leaders who isn’t from the coastal states of New York or California, Senator McConnell’s view it as his job to look out for middle America and of course Kentucky in particular. That means he uses his position as Majority Leader to advance Kentucky’s priorities,” the statement added.

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

