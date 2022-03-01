Russian Embassy Issues UNHINGED Statement Alleging ‘Fake News’ About Invasion: ‘Russia Is Not Starting Wars’

Russia’s embassy in Canada issued a batshit crazy statement on Tuesday in which it blamed Ukraine for harboring Nazis, and claimed “Goebbels-style” propaganda is being pushed by the West.

None of that is true, as Russian forces entered sovereign Ukrainian soil last Thursday. Military units, at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have targeted both soldiers and civilians throughout the past week.

As a result of its indefensible actions, Russia is now an international pariah.

Perhaps in an attempt to court sympathy for its ongoing war crimes, the country’s Canadian embassy issued an unhinged statement on Tuesday.

The embassy in Ottawa attempted to portray Ukraine’s leaders as Nazis who are relying on propaganda to paint Russia as the aggressor.

“Russia continues its special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” an embassy statement which was not attributed to any particular individual stated. “The Russian army does not occupy Ukrainian territory and takes all measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians.”

The statement added,

The strikes are targeting military facilities only, being carried out exclusively with high-precision weapons. We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of lies, fake news, distorted and fabricated facts aimed at discrediting our actions. Goebbels-style [Western] propaganda was predictable. It cannot be trusted. The public in Canada should understand that. The truth is different. Crimes against humanity and violations of international humanitarian law are committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and such neo-Nazi groups as “Azov”, “Right sector” and others.

The statement made a vague claim that evidence of its lies is ample. The embassy further accused Ukrainian forces of using places such as hospitals and schools as staging areas for combat.

It added,

The Ukrainian authorities and its Western patrons are committing monstrous and inhuman provocations in order to put all the blame on Russia. In fact, the full responsibility for the destruction and innocent victims lies with the regime in Kiev. The Russian Army is fighting neither Ukraine nor the Ukrainians. The tasks to clear Ukraine of Nazism and to demilitarize it will be accomplished. Those responsible for genocide and 8 years-long war started by Kiev against its own people, silently watched and frequently encouraged by the West, will be brought to justice.

The communiqué concluded, “Russia is not starting wars. Russia is ending them.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com