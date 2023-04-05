‘That’s Right!’ Kari Lake Agrees Trump Can Get Elected President From Jail in Bonkers Mar-a-Lago Interview

Arizona Governor In That Multiverse Where Everyone Is a Rock With Glued-On Googly-Eyes Kari Lake agreed with an interviewer that former President Donald Trump can and will be elected president again even if he’s actually in jail.

Trump traveled to New York Tuesday for his arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, during which his 34-count indictment was unsealed, and defendant Trump entered pleas of “not guilty” to crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech that night in which he renewed his attacks on the judge in the case, and trotted out some well-worn false claims about the crimes he is accused of.

Covering all the action was Right Side Broadcasting Network, who dispatched RSBN‘s Brian Glenn to New York to get hot interviews with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Trump supporter who started a brawl over a giant “TRUMP LIES” banner.

Then it was off to Mar-a-Lago, where Glenn corralled Lake for a pregame interview as the crowd cheered and chanted “Kari won! Kari won!”

Lake still goes around falsely claiming she won her gubernatorial election in November. The whole thing lasted about ten minutes, but there were a couple of minutes where Glenn and Lake discussed Trump’s fans, and agreed they will make him president again even if he ends up in jail — through the power of MAGA merch:

BRIAN GLENN: They’re not paying people to show up. And I’ve said this many times before. I love to see Joe Biden throw some type of rally. I love Joe Biden to say, I’m going to come to this this arena, this space, and I want you to come and support me. No one’s going to show up and they know that and they can’t beat Trump. So they have to try to lock him up. But you know what? The last time I checked, the there’s three qualifications to becoming president. You can be indicted on felonies for as much as you want. You can still run for president and be elected in this country. They’re not going to stop him, even if they lock him up, we’ll elect him. Even if he’s in jail… KARI LAKE: That’s right! BRIAN GLENN: He’ll get elected president. KARI LAKE: It’s almost as if our founding fathers realized that this day could come, that this kind of tyranny could creep back in and take over our country. And they prepared for it. And we’re not going to give up on President Trump. He’s a fighter. What I would tell everybody out there watching, Brian, and I know you have really incredible viewers, is this is your time to stand up. Put on your MAGA hat. This is your time. You know how the Democrats always put their ridiculous you know, whatever the issue of the day is that they’ve made up, they make that their profile picture. Put on your profile picture. “I stand with President Trump.” When you stand with President Trump, that means you stand with America. And this is our time. We’re not going to go out and we’re not going to riot. Thank God that’s not who we are. But we do need to use our voices right now. Start speaking out, telling people, you stand with President Trump, wear your MAGA hat. I wore a Trump 2024 hat in the airport last night. BRIAN GLENN: Oh, yeah? Well, how was that? KARI LAKE: It was great. Everyone was giving me the thumbs up. “Yeah, we’re with Trump!” I had a couple of liberals who are pissed off and I just smiled and I was like, I don’t care, because guess what? We have our First Amendment rights and we need to use them before we lose them. BRIAN GLENN: Hence the 47 pin that they gave me last week when I was on the plane. So to your point, wear your stuff, wear your gear, represent. Don’t be scared to do it now. They want to intimidate you.

Watch above via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com