On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump logged onto Twitter to yet again let his grievances fly, taking issue with the way the mainstream media has covered his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and semi-defending himself against skipping out Saturday on a G20 Covid-19 side-meeting to instead go golfing.

On the G20 meeting, Trump tweeted the majority of the meeting was about Covid-19.

“The Fake News is not talking about the fact that ‘Covid’ is running wild all over the World, not just in the U.S. I was at the Virtual G-20 meeting early this morning, and the biggest subject was Covid. We will be healing fast, especially with our vaccines!” Trump tweeted around 5:30 PM EST.

“The Media is just as corrupt as the Election itself!” Trump tweeted a bit after 6:00 PM EST.

Trump has yet to concede the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. His blundering legal team, led by Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, continues to attempt to put legal fights up in the courtroom, which are repeatedly proving to be unsuccessful, often because of a lack of evidence.

