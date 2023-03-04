Trump LOSES It Ahead Of CPAC Speech — Accuses ‘Animal Prosecutor’ Of ‘Trying to TORTURE My People’

Former President Donald Trump lost it on prosecutor investigating his handling of classified documents, hours before his scheduled speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

On Friday night and into Saturday morning, Trump ranted to other Truth Social users about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, as well as the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

But as his 5:30 speech approached, Trump amped up his attacks on Smith, calling him an “animal prosecutor” who is using “TORTURE” to extract testimony:

This Animal Prosecutor that they stuck on me over the Boxes Hoax is trying to TORTURE my people into telling lies. It’s all for political reasons, and the fact that I’m leading, big, in all of the polls. He’s flying people from all over and throwing them in front of a D.C. Grand Jury. They are confused and scared – they’ve never done this before. These Democrat Marxist pigs should be the ones that are investigated. The nice guy prosecutor in the Biden documents case hasn’t even started yet!

Trump also roasted 2024 rival Nikki Haley with a meme showing the paltry crowd for her CPAC speech:

Earlier, Trump similarly complained about the multiple investigations he faces while the Bide probes appear to be going nowhere::

The Racist Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who is presiding over one of the most dangerous and violent cities in the U.S., and doing NOTHING about it, is being pushed relentlessly by the Radical Left Democrats, the Fake News Media, and the Department of “Injustice,” to bring charges against me for the now ancient “no affair” story of Stormy “Horseface” Danials, where there is no crime and charges have NEVER been brought on such a case before. In the meantime, Hunter & Joe Biden skate!

Trump also faces potential charges in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

