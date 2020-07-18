WATCH: Chris Wallace LAUGHS as he Describes Trump’s Fruitless Search for Proof of False Attack on Joe Biden

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace couldn’t suppress a laugh as he told colleague Bill Hemmer about President Donald Trump’s fruitless search for proof of his false attack on Joe Biden, whom Trump and his campaign have claimed wants to “defund the police.”

On Friday, Wallace previewed some of his upcoming interview for Hemmer, including a portion during which Trump claimed to have seen the words “defund” and “abolish” in a Biden campaign document. The false claim has been a recent theme in Trump campaign ads.

In the clip, Wallace pressed Trump on the violence that Trump complains about in his ads, but which Wallace points out is happening under Trump’s watch.

When Wallace asks Trump “How do you explain it, and what are you going to do about it?”, Trump blames Democrats, and says “it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police.”

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace interrupted, as which Trump replies excitedly “Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders…”

“He says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace said.

“Oh really? It says abolish, it says defund,” Trump shot back, then motioning off-camera, said “Let’s go. Get me the charter please.”

As the clip wrapped up, Wallace let out a laugh and described to a smirking Hemmer how Trump then went on a hunt for non-existent evidence of his false claim.

:So that led to a very interesting exchange where he had his staff go out and get the highlights from that hundred page compact that the Biden team and the Trump team, rather the Biden team and the Sanders team had signed, and he went through it and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication, because there isn’t any, that Joe Biden has sought to defend and abolish the police,” Wallace told Hemmer.

The full interview will air Sunday, and will hopefully include the exchange that moved Wallace to laughter.

Mr. Wallace has become known for pressing Trump administration officials with persistent and detailed follow-ups, and if that exchange is any indication, Wallace appears to have done the same with Trump.

