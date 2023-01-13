WATCH: CNN Rolls Out Brutal Supercut of Republicans ‘Pouncing on Biden’ Now — And Downplaying Trump After Mar-a-Lago Raid

CNN rolled out a brutally-edited supercut of Republicans who are now “pouncing on President Joe Biden” over classified documents but downplaying ex-President Donald Trump’s matter following the raid at Mar-a-Lago..

News broke Monday that Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Biden aides discovered more such documents at a second location, and on Thursday morning, the White House counsel released a statement with more details. Later Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur and revealed one more document was discovered.

The Biden matter has drawn direct comparisons — particularly among conservatives — with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. Others have raised concerns about the gap between its discovery and public revelation.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchors Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins checked out a before-and-after supercut of “both sides” and judged that Democrats were “more consistent”:

POPPY HARLOW: Republicans are now pouncing on Biden for these classified documents. Someone out of their way to downplay former President Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s a reminder.

REP. JAMES COMER ON TRUMP: What I’ve seen that the National Archives was concerned about Trump having in his possession didn’t amount to a hill of beans. I don’t know what documents were at Mar a Lago.

INTERVIEWER: Is it fair to say that investigation won’t be a priority?

REP. JAMES COMER ON TRUMP: That will not be a priority.

REP. COMER ON BIDEN: This is very concerning. I mean, this is now the second location that the president was in possession of classified documents. Look what’s the vice president doing with classified document.

REP. MIKE TURNER ON TRUMP: This is so outrageous that this has to rise to the level of there better be this better not be a clerical issue between the archivist and the the former president. I’ve been in the Oval Office with the president. I’d be very surprised if he has actual documents that raise the level immediate now security threat.

REP. MIKE TURNER ON BIDEN: These facts and circumstances are just absolutely outrageous. I mean, this is completely mishandling of classified information. Why did he have these documents? When did he get them? Did he get them when he was vice president and then take them with him when he left? (Are you going to hold hearings?) It is possible that we will hold hearings on them.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM ON TRUMP: If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server and her basement, they literally will be rice in the street. I worry about our country.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM ON BIDEN: If there’s not a special counsel appointed to find out how this happened with President Biden regarding classified information, there is going to be a lot of anger. It will hurt the country.

POPPY HARLOW: Okay. So let’s take a look at Democrats for their part, overall, a bit more consistent. They say they are now concerned about the Biden documents, but they also say that there’s a false equivalency. Look at this.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF ON TRUMP: The fact that they were in an unsecure place that is guarded with nothing more than a padlock or whatever security they had at a hotel is deeply alarming.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF ON BIDEN: I think there’s a concern whenever classified documents are somewhere they shouldn’t. But we see no evidence of delivered intent. Our obstruction of justice as we see in the case of Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago.

REP. JIM HIMES ON TRUMP: If I take documents out of that facility. I have committed a felony. And if a president takes them out of out of a facility, he too has broken the law.

REP. JIM HIMES ON BIDEN: Classified information needs to stay in secure spaces. So we’ll wait to see the facts. But, you know, classified information needs to be in secure spaces.

REP. DANIEL GOLDMAN ON TRUMP: This is likely criminal what has happened at Mar a Lago. And you have to wonder why was he hiding these documents even when they were requested? But you also have to wonder with someone who you cannot trust, like Donald Trump, what else is there?

REP. DANIEL GOLDMAN ON BIDEN: Of course I’m concerned. I think the president is concerned. That is obviously, you know, unintentional and outside of the requirements of our intelligence laws, classified information must remain in secured compartments. But the cooperation is coming from the Biden administration and the president’s lawyers. And there was zero cooperation from Donald Trump who tried to do everything possible not to cooperate.

POPPY HARLOW: So a taste there on both sides ahead. We are happy to be joined in just a little bit later in the show by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He will be live in studio. We’ll get his thoughts on all of this the special counsel investigation.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Now, a lot of questions there for sure, how they’re responding to it then and how they’re responding to it now.

DON LEMON: It’s politics.

POPPY HARLOW: But it’s also the law.

DON LEMON: And the law. I’m just saying.

POPPY HARLOW: It’s the law, it’s national security. It’s.

DON LEMON: I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying it’s politicians being politicians, which is in this moment. I think it’s everyone should want transparency. Everyone should have the same rules for the Democrats, whatever same rules for the Democrats. Republicans should have same rules for the Republicans. If President Joe Biden did something wrong, he should pay the consequences. Donald Trump should pay the consequences. And there should be no, you know, trying to equivocate on both sides. They did something wrong. Documents were found in places where they should not be found. Right?

POPPY HARLOW: Bottom line.

KAITLAN COLLINS: And we’ll see what Schumer says about it.