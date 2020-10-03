WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Local Reporter ‘I Genuinely Feel Bad’ for Trump, ‘Hope to God’ He and Melania Get Through It

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to show a deep well of empathy for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, telling a local Michigan TV station “I genuinely feel bad” for Trump and his wife, and hopes they get through their covid infections.

The Democratic presidential nominee gave several local interviews in Michigan Friday, including to Rick Albin of Detroit’s WOOD TV.

Biden talked about learning of Trump’s diagnosis, and his reaction to the news.

“I learned it like everybody else did, on the news,” Biden said.

“What I felt positive about, we never got closer than you and I are, my wife was there, but she had a mask on, in the audience,” Biden said, in reference to Tuesday’s debate. “She came up, there wasn’t any contact.”

“But we did, this morning I did to be sure, because I had just taken a test three days earlier or whatever it was, and tested negative,” Biden continued. “And we took it again this morning and, two different sources, one with the local hospital in Delaware and one former White House physician who came up to give me the test, and thank God both my wife and I are negative.”

“But I feel, I genuinely feel badly for the president,” Biden said of Trump, and added “I hope to God that this is something that he, he and his wife will be able to tolerate and get through without any lasting impact on them.”

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night, hours after senior White House adviser Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the disease. Since then, a growing list of Republicans and individuals from the White House has also tested positive — many of whom attended or covered a Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at which most did not wear masks.

And on Friday evening, Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard Marine One, where he was treated with Remdesivir. The following morning, Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley held a press conference at which he painted a positive picture of Trump’s condition, but was evasive about specifics when questioned by reporters. And following that press conference, the White House issued a contradictory statement that concluded the president is “not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Watch the clip above via Detroit’s WOOD TV.

