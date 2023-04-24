‘WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?’ Trump Celebrates Don Lemon’s Firing from CNN, Doesn’t Mention Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox

Former President Donald Trump gloated about Don Lemon being fired from CNN Monday, but was silent about Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News.

The media world was in a state of shock Monday morning after news broke about Carlson and Lemon’s departures from their respective networks. Lemon blasted CNN in a statement, claiming he was “stunned” and had gotten the news from his agent, a claim which CNN’s public relations department called “inaccurate,” saying Lemon “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

So far Carlson has not reacted publicly to his ouster from Fox News, which Mediaite has confirmed with multiple sources was not voluntary. “It was a firing,” one source told this reporter. Carlson was Fox’s top-rated host, and had signed off Friday’s show by telling his audience “we’ll be back on Monday.”

Trump reacted with glee to the news of Lemon’s termination in a Truth Social post, an unsurprising take from the ex-president who loves to call CNN “fake news,” and Lemon having been a frequent Trump critic.

“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” wrote Trump. “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”

So far, Trump has yet to comment on Carlson leaving Fox.

