Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that several top officials for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) must be fired in light of recent reporting about the conditions of their migrant detainment centers.

Schumer’s office said in a press release that CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan and other top officials must be dismissed from their offices, and “a new, untainted team must be brought in to begin reining in the toxic culture at the border patrol.” The statement pointed to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s review describing poor living conditions at immigrant detention centers, plus Schumer noted recent reports about a secret Facebook group where current and former Border Patrol agents shared numerous offensive posts about immigrants and Democratic lawmakers.

“Internal investigations aren’t enough because the leadership at CBP, particularly Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, are too callous about the way in which children and their families are treated, which is why we need untainted professionals to be brought in from outside the CBP structure immediately. The horrid conditions CBP has subjected children and families to at the border are nothing short of inhumane and downright inexcusable. Too much of CBP has been an out of control agency for too long, and it must be reined in immediately.”

.@SenSchumer calls for the firing of top Customs and Border Protection officials after IG report. pic.twitter.com/EFqT4ckQfz — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 3, 2019

