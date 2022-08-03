Faulkner Presses (and Presses) Manchin, Alex Jones Puts on Spectacle | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Harris Faulkner

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner relentlessly pressed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on a myriad of hot topics Tuesday.

Faulkner asked Manchin questions about the energy, health care, and climate spending deal he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

She also questioned him over the numerous interviews he recently gave where he refused to say if he wants Democrats to win the 2022 midterms, nor if he would support President Joe Biden for 2024.

As Manchin rejected the charge of dodging questions, he returned to the bill as he said “this is not a political piece of legislation! This is an American legislation.”

Faulkner defended her questioning by saying “the elections are gonna need some help,” noting Biden’s cratering poll numbers.

“Can’t we all do something right?” Manchin said. “Are you scared that we’re going to do something good that will help our country?”

Faulkner seemed indignant in her retort.

“Of course not! My father served! Are you kidding?!” she said.

“Service is in the Bible! That’s what we do, we serve our fellow man and woman! Of course! Don’t make this personal, cus its not!”

At another point during the testy interview, the two sparred on whether or not the Inflation Reduction Act will actually reduce inflation, with Faulkner citing the Penn Wharton budget model.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell also deserves an honorable mention, as the anchor pressed an increasingly exasperated Manchin about whether or not he would support a Biden bid in 2024.