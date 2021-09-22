High Five. New Low. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
The Five
The most-watched show in all of cable news Monday was not in prime time.
The Five, which airs in the 5 p.m. hour on Fox News, drew a monster 3.55 million viewers on Monday, handily beating out every hour on MSNBC and CNN and even besting Fox’s highly-rated prime time slate.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson placed second in cable news, with 3.14 million, while Bret Baier came third with a very impressive 2.58 million viewers.
While The Five placed first in total viewers, Carlson still took home the top spot in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo, with 535,000 viewers.
Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
- Total viewers:
- Fox News: 1.89 million
- MSNBC: 978,000
- CNN: 656,000
- 25-54 Demo:
- Fox News: 324,000
- CNN: 160,000
- MSNBC: 106,000
Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
Sydney Powell (And all the cable news hosts who elevated her)
Today MSNBC’s Morning Joe ripped into former Donald Trump “Kraken” lawyer and pundit Sidney Powell for her conspiracy theory that Democrats murdered someone to cover up 2020 election fraud.
On Tuesday it was revealed the Trump campaign was aware that some of their claims about election fraud were false; Sidney Powell’s many wild claims chief among them.
The fact that even they were able to quickly (internally and secretly, but quickly) debunk the claims shows just how irresponsible it was for some media to carry those claims as credible (and why some of them are getting their pants sued off for it.)
Sadly that’s not all. Powell last week alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered by Democrats as part of their election conspiracy.
“I think what we are dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark,” said Powell. “It’s organized. It’s well funded. It’s pure evil. They are willing to kill people, à la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her.”
Joe Scarborough said it’s “in the Seth Rich category of using the death of a young volunteer for grotesque political purposes.”
“What is wrong with her?” Scarborough demanded in the heated segment. “It’s just grotesque!”
Grotesque is a great word. The country has been subjected to a thousand lies and a thousand dangers by conspiracy nuts being treated like newsmakers. On every network but especially on certain networks.
Now is for condemnation. Next time is for better judgment.
