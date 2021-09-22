High Five. New Low. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

The Five

The most-watched show in all of cable news Monday was not in prime time.

The Five, which airs in the 5 p.m. hour on Fox News, drew a monster 3.55 million viewers on Monday, handily beating out every hour on MSNBC and CNN and even besting Fox’s highly-rated prime time slate.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson placed second in cable news, with 3.14 million, while Bret Baier came third with a very impressive 2.58 million viewers.

While The Five placed first in total viewers, Carlson still took home the top spot in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo, with 535,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers: Fox News: 1.89 million MSNBC: 978,000 CNN: 656,000

25-54 Demo: Fox News: 324,000 CNN: 160,000 MSNBC: 106,000



Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!