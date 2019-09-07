Joi Ito, director of MIT Media Lab, has reportedly resigned from his post following revelations, in a stunning New Yorker report, that he covered up donations received from financier and convicted pedophile, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Ito revealed his resignation to he paper, the day after the New Yorker’s report.

JUST IN: Joi Ito resigning from Media Lab, MIT. Story tk. — marc tracy (@marcatracy) September 7, 2019

The news comes after The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow released a bombshell story revealing how Ito made efforts to hide how much fundraising the school took in from Epstein, who committed suicide weeks ago while in prison awaiting a trial on sex trafficking charges. The report says Ito led the lab as they ignored concerns about accepting Epstein’s donations while taking measures to conceal his contributions.

From the report:

According to the records obtained by The New Yorker and accounts from current and former faculty and staff of the media lab, Epstein was credited with securing at least $7.5 million in donations for the lab, including two million dollars from [Microsoft founder Bill] Gates and $5.5 million from [Apollo Global Management CEO Leon] Black, gifts the e-mails describe as ‘directed’ by Epstein or made at his behest,” the story reports. Because of Epstein’s role in facilitating these gifts, they were credited as anonymous donations.

