Nancy Pelosi Mocks Trump: ‘Intelligence… Shall We go to That Subject on the President?’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared to take a shot at Donald Trump’s intelligence, or ignorance thereof, at a press conference Thursday morning, joking “Intelligence… shall we go to that subject on the president?”

During her first weekly press conference since the end of the Trump shutdown, Pelosi was describing her own legislative background when she took her shot at Trump.

“I’m an appropriator, see, that’s one of the places I was forged,” Pelosi said. “Intelligence… shall we go to that subject on the president?”

Pelosi’s crack was a reference to Trump’s intelligence chiefs contradicting him in congressional testimony this week, and Trump’s subsequent attack on his intelligence community.

Reporters took the cue, and later asked Pelosi if she planned to take any “further action” after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA) sent a letter to the Director of National Intelligence.

“Well, I think what the public saw this week was the fact that the president has not paid attention to the intelligence that has been given to him on many of these subjects,” Pelosi said, and praised Trump’s intel chiefs for speaking “truth to the country, and to power.”

Pelosi said that she’d leave it to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to arrange an intel briefing for the House.

“It was stunning,” Pelosi said, returning to Trump’s statement, and added that in her long service as an intelligence overseer, “I’ve tracked this very closely, and one dismaying factor of it all is that the president just doesn’t seem to have the attention span or the desire to hear what the intelligence community has been telling him.”

“What is the practical application of that when it comes to keeping our country safe?” Pelosi was asked.

“Well, I think that it’s important for Republicans in Congress to recognize that they have to weigh in with the president, to say ‘You can’t act without knowledge,'” she replied, and went on to add that “for the president to say almost again, ‘We don’t need Congress, and I know more about what’s happening in our threats in the world, worldwide threats, than the intelligence community, even though I haven’t paid attention when people have described it to me,’ that’s a cause for concern, and I would hope that the Republicans in the Congress would either have an intervention with the president about that, or recognize the problem that it faces to our country and take some congressional action.”

Trump’s latest attack on his own intelligence community has drawn widespread and forceful criticism.

Watch the clip above, via the Speaker’s office.

