By Leia IdlibyAug 10th, 2021, 3:24 pm
 

Conservative talking heads are going after Trevor Noah for previously coming out as a “Cuomosexual” — highlighting that his declaration of love for the Governor of New York has not aged well.

A past video of Noah fawning over Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been making the rounds on Twitter, as the politician resigned Tuesday following a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which included 11 complaints of harassment and sexual assault against the New York Democrat.

Conservative commentary source The Columbia Bugle reposted the clip on Tuesday, leading to a round of mockery from right-wing pundits:

“Never let Trevor Noah forget this,” they captioned the post, which included a 2020 video of Noah praising the governor for “crushing it the most right now” when it came to his pandemic response.

The clip is just one of many that show The Daily Show host praising Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus:

While Noah changed his tune since news of the sexual assault allegations and nursing home scandal broke, even posting a celebratory tweet following Cuomo’s resignation, conservatives want to ensure Twitter does not forget the late-night hosts’ initial take:

