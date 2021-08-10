Conservative talking heads are going after Trevor Noah for previously coming out as a “Cuomosexual” — highlighting that his declaration of love for the Governor of New York has not aged well.

A past video of Noah fawning over Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been making the rounds on Twitter, as the politician resigned Tuesday following a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which included 11 complaints of harassment and sexual assault against the New York Democrat.

Conservative commentary source The Columbia Bugle reposted the clip on Tuesday, leading to a round of mockery from right-wing pundits:

Never let Trevor Noah forget this. #Cuomo pic.twitter.com/ytkREifXJb — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 3, 2021

“Never let Trevor Noah forget this,” they captioned the post, which included a 2020 video of Noah praising the governor for “crushing it the most right now” when it came to his pandemic response.

The clip is just one of many that show The Daily Show host praising Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus:

In the absence of federal leadership, governors are stepping up. Take Andrew Cuomo for instance: pic.twitter.com/SNhKUvCmpp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 1, 2020

“This attitude of complacency or COVID fatigue – ‘I’m tired of dealing with the virus’ – the virus isn’t tired of dealing with you. It’s alive and it’s well and it’s spreading.” – @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/cyOJUyLvqg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020

Just like with Avenatti, they want you to forget this… https://t.co/7hSZbO46a4 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 4, 2021

While Noah changed his tune since news of the sexual assault allegations and nursing home scandal broke, even posting a celebratory tweet following Cuomo’s resignation, conservatives want to ensure Twitter does not forget the late-night hosts’ initial take:

Will Noah and Ellen do a Cuomosexual apology tour now? | Trevor Noah Is a ‘Cuomosexual’ https://t.co/2ArjJ88kTR via @YouTube — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 10, 2021

People who enabled Andrew Cuomo: Chris Cuomo/CNN

Ellen DeGeneres

Trevor Noah — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 6, 2021

They always pick the winners! Love your political takes @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/zVQn8bLWMH — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 10, 2021

Trevor Noah calls himself a ‘Cuomosexual’ in this video, and here’s how Twitter described it pic.twitter.com/XD3gIj5lX1 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 10, 2021

The big question right now is whether Trevor Noah and other celebrity Democrats still consider themselves, “Cuomosexuals.”

Yes, that is what they called themselves. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/kUYRqUwrxv — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) August 10, 2021

yeah, go fuck yourselves pic.twitter.com/2B2dGiFMpN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 10, 2021

I actually think Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and a slew of others crushing on Cuomo for his pandemic response while ignoring a decades worth of unethical practices and Cuomo’s involvement emboldening the IDC + GOP to block progressive legislation *should* be called out, actually https://t.co/zQ89ysKYpI — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) August 10, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com