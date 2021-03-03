Trevor Noah Blasts Andrew Cuomo For Third Sexual Harassment Allegation: ‘Sweet Jesus, Man, What Are You Doing?’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has faced intense scrutiny from both sides of the aisle due to a number of recent controversies, including a series of sexual harassment allegations — yet perhaps no late night host has come after the governor as consistently and brutally as Trevor Noah has.

Noah was one of the first late night hosts to call out Cuomo in February for reportedly undercounting the death rate in nursing homes by up to 50 percent — and he has not eased up since.

“Wow. Really, Governor Cuomo? You lowered your own numbers to make yourself look better? Woof,” Noah said in response to Cuomo’s reaction to the scandal. “And the explanation that they’re going with is, they thought the Trump administration would use the high nursing home deaths against them, which, yeah … That’s the whole point of data!”

Noah later addressed the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show — lambasting the governor for defending his actions by claiming he was being “playful.”

Driving the point home, the host even aired a mashup of clips showing the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, joking about him being the “love Gov.”

Noah went after Cuomo again on Tuesday’s Daily Show, focusing on the third harassment allegation against Cuomo.

In an interview with the New York Times, Anna Ruch — who provided a photo of the encounter — claimed that Cuomo acted inappropriately towards her at a wedding reception in 2019, where he allegedly asked her, “Can I kiss you?”

“Sweet Jesus, man, what are you doing? I mean, on the one hand, asking a woman for consent before you kiss them is what you’re supposed to do. But the other part of consent is waiting for them to answer,” Noah cracked on Tuesday. “You don’t just grab them by the face like a bear yanking on a beehive.”

Noah went on to note that the alleged incident occurred in 2019, not in 1992, adding, “If you’re a public official doing this kind of thing after the #MeToo movement, either you just can’t help yourself, or you’re so dumb you shouldn’t be in office anyway.”

“So in light of these allegations, Cuomo is now facing even more calls to resign,” said the host. “Although, if these allegations prove anything, it’s that Cuomo doesn’t go away when you want him to.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

