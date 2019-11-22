Watch Elon Musk’s ‘Bulletproof’ Car Get Destroyed By a Metal Ball in Spectacular Demonstration Fail
At a product rollout in Los Angeles Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proudly touted that the company’s latest vehicle — a futuristic pickup they’re calling the Cybertruck — is “bulletproof.”
But then he tried to prove it. And … well … not so much.
Musk had Tesla’s chief designer, Franz Von Holzhausen, hurl a metal ball at one of the windows.
“You sure?” a reluctant Von Holzhausen asked.
Musk told him to go for it. Von Holzhausen threw, and … CRASH! The glass shattered.
“Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk said — as the audience gasped.
Von Holzhausen gave it another shot by throwing the ball at the rear window. It too cracked.
“Room for improvement,” Musk sheepishly joked.
Watch above, via C-NET. (The relevant portion begins at the 7:30 mark.)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]