Watch Elon Musk’s ‘Bulletproof’ Car Get Destroyed By a Metal Ball in Spectacular Demonstration Fail

At a product rollout in Los Angeles Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proudly touted that the company’s latest vehicle — a futuristic pickup they’re calling the Cybertruck — is “bulletproof.”

But then he tried to prove it. And … well … not so much.

Musk had Tesla’s chief designer, Franz Von Holzhausen, hurl a metal ball at one of the windows.

“You sure?” a reluctant Von Holzhausen asked.

Musk told him to go for it. Von Holzhausen threw, and … CRASH! The glass shattered.

“Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk said — as the audience gasped.

Von Holzhausen gave it another shot by throwing the ball at the rear window. It too cracked.

“Room for improvement,” Musk sheepishly joked.

