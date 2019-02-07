WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump will address religious leaders and lawmakers today as he delivers a speech before the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump’s address is likely to send a message on religious faith and make an appeal to his evangelical supporters. The president could also use this to expand on certain elements of his State of the Union address, which he gave earlier in the week.

Watch above, via NBC.

