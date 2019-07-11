CNN’s Dana Bash Compares Pelosi-AOC Feud to Tea Party Split in GOP-Led House

CNN anchor Dana Bash compared the current war of words between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the past Tea Party disputes of the Republican Party.

The segment followed a weekly address from Pelosi, who shut down questions about her reported disputes with the progressives in the House and said she wouldn’t talk about it.

“I was thinking it’s easy for people to look at this and say it’s women fighting amongst each other. But I could easily see this kind of dynamic going on with John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and the Tea Party,”

Bash was speaking with Kate Bolduan, who said she agreed with Bash’s point “100 percent.”

“Different players, different topics, but similar dynamics of leaders trying to make people get along and keep people in the fold. And it is a very big challenge. We knew it was going to be a challenge for Nancy Pelosi and other democratic leaders coming into this new majority,” Bash said.

She noted that progressives like Ocasio-Cortez are “marching to their own drum and they have a huge following on social media, they have a huge following beyond that and they feel empowered and emboldened by that.”

However, Bash also noted she spoke to people in the Democratic caucus and “for the most part, I think people want it to stop.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com