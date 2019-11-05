Congressional Democrats have sent out a letter requesting that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney give a deposition for the Donald Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

The letter, signed by the heads of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees, asks Mulvaney to appear before them, and that failure to do so “shall constitute further evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the president.”

“Based on evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry and public reporting, we believe that you possess substantial first-hand knowledge and information relevant to the House’s impeachment inquiry. Specifically, the investigation has revealed that you may have been directly involved in an effort orchestrated by President Trump, his personal agent, Rudolph Giuliani, and others to withhold a coveted White House meeting and nearly $400 million in security assistance in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue investigations that would benefit President Trump’s personal political interests, and jeopardized our national security in attempting to do so.”

JUST IN: House Democrats request acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney give deposition in impeachment probe. https://t.co/F2Y3hyQ58Y pic.twitter.com/t7tIn8WA4a — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2019

The call for Mulvaney’s deposition comes as he faces an uncertain political future due to a recent press briefing he held at the White House. In that disastrous presser, Mulvaney shocked the political world by acknowledging Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden constituted a quid pro quo. Mulvaney has retreated from that admission since then, yet it presents a complication for Trump and his allies, and there have been questions lately about whether the president will take Mulvaney off the job soon.

