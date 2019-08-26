A Monmouth University poll released Monday has Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren inching ahead of former VP Joe Biden among Democratic voters.

The poll found the two more progressive candidates for president up at 20%, and Biden down at 19%. Compared to Monmouth’s June poll, support for Sanders has raised 14% and support for Warren has raised from 15%. Support for Biden is down double-digits, from 32%.

No drastic changes stick out in the results for the rest of the candidates. Sen. Kamala Harris has the same support she had in June, trailing at around 8%,

“Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden. But they are swinging more toward one of the left-leaning contenders with high name recognition rather than toward a lesser known candidate who might be more in line with them politically,” said Patrick Murray, Monmouth Polling Institute director.

Warren fares best in favorable-unfavorable comparisons. 65% of Democrats currently see her in a favorable light as opposed to 13% who see her unfavorably. Biden has a 66% favorability and a 25% un-favorability. Sanders is 64% favorable and 25% unfavorable.

